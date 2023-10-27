Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU/BLC Women’s Volleyball teams host drive

Minnesota State University and Bethany Lutheran volleyball teams will join forces this weekend for a Women’s Menstrual Product Drive.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) and Bethany Lutheran volleyball teams will join forces this weekend for a Women’s Menstrual Product Drive.

Organizers want to supply the menstrual products to The Women’s Center at MSU and the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA).

Both college volleyball teams are hoping to provide support for the local community and their teams.

“We feel that this is important for us as a program and a partner with Bethany, because it allows our female student athletes, who have a voice and tend, tend to be seen as leaders,” explained Megan Bezdicek, Assistant Coach for Women’s Volleyball. “It allows them to bring awareness to an important cause; to give access to everyone else in the campus community.”

MSU will play Friday night at 6 p.m. against MSU Crookston.

Bethany Lutheran will also be playing tonight at 7 p.m.

Both teams will be at home.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

The show will go on for the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Departments’ ongoing Fall...
Fall Music Series awarded grant support from the Mankato Clinic Foundation
A U.S. Highway 14 sign is pictured Thursday, March 3, 2022, near Courtland, Minn.
Highway 14 almost finished; 1.5 miles left of concrete placement
According to a criminal complaint, Colton Mammenga, 33, admitted to leaving a loaded gun in the...
Father faces four criminal charges for accidental fatal shooting of two-year-old by sibling
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter