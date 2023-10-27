MSU/BLC Women’s Volleyball teams host drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University (MSU) and Bethany Lutheran volleyball teams will join forces this weekend for a Women’s Menstrual Product Drive.

Organizers want to supply the menstrual products to The Women’s Center at MSU and the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA).

Both college volleyball teams are hoping to provide support for the local community and their teams.

“We feel that this is important for us as a program and a partner with Bethany, because it allows our female student athletes, who have a voice and tend, tend to be seen as leaders,” explained Megan Bezdicek, Assistant Coach for Women’s Volleyball. “It allows them to bring awareness to an important cause; to give access to everyone else in the campus community.”

MSU will play Friday night at 6 p.m. against MSU Crookston.

Bethany Lutheran will also be playing tonight at 7 p.m.

Both teams will be at home.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.