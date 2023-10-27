Police standoff leads to arrest in Milroy

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office assisted officials in Yellow Medicine County with the arrest of an individual yesterday.

Authorities from both counties were called to a residence in Milroy around 11:30 a.m.

The incident happened within the 200 block of Lorrain Street.

Law enforcement was investigating reports of criminal threats of violence made by the suspect.

According to the official report, a perimeter had to be set up around the residence after the suspect refused to exit the house.

After a brief time, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The incident caused a brief lockdown for Milroy Public School.

The suspect remains in custody with the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

