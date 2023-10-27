Waterville-Elysian-Morristown sweeps NRHEG to advance in volleyball Sub-Section play.
LCWM wins in five over Waseca to advance to Semifinals
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Buccaneers took care of the Panthers in Sub-Section 2AA quarterfinal play on Thursday.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial took down Waseca in five sets to advance in the Section 2AA tournament.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will take on the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights in New Prague next Tuesday with a 6:00 p.m. start.
