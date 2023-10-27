Your Photos
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown sweeps NRHEG to advance in volleyball Sub-Section play.

LCWM wins in five over Waseca to advance to Semifinals
Buccaneers advance to the section 2AA semi-finals with win over Panthers.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Buccaneers took care of the Panthers in Sub-Section 2AA quarterfinal play on Thursday.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial took down Waseca in five sets to advance in the Section 2AA tournament.

Knights take down Bluejays 5-2.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will take on the Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights in New Prague next Tuesday with a 6:00 p.m. start.

