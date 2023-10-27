Your Photos
Weekend forecast: Brace yourself for a first taste of winter

KEYC First Alert Weather
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s time to dig out that winter coat from the back of the closet. A cold front moved across our area overnight. Now that it has passed, much colder Canadian air will move in, dropping our high temperatures into the low to mid 30s this weekend into early next week. In addition to the cold, we are tracking a system that will bring areas of light snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Saturday and Saturday night. Overall accumulation will be less than an inch, and because the ground is warm, much of it will melt on contact. But there could be some minor accumulation in grassy areas. And there could be times where roads, especially bridges and overpasses, get slippery late Saturday and Saturday night. The sun will return on Sunday, but cold temperatures will continue into early next week. We will warm up slightly by mid to late next week, but temperatures will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s.

The rest of this afternoon will be blustery and cold, with temperatures holding steady and then slowly falling into the mid 30s by early evening.

Our weekend system will move in Saturday morning, with snow developing along the Minnesota-Iowa state line sometime around or shortly after daybreak. Snow will then move northeastward, making it to the Mankato area by late morning or early afternoon. Snow showers will continue Saturday afternoon, gradually ending late Saturday night. Snowfall amounts will generally be less than an inch, with a couple of isolated locations—especially south of Mankato—receiving slightly more. The good news is that because the ground is still warm, much of the snow will melt on contact. However, there will likely be some minor accumulation in grassy areas, and we should also prepare for some slippery roads on Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

Clouds will gradually decrease on Sunday, but this cold will stay. Highs will only reach the low to mid 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

There will be plenty of sunshine, but high temps will remain in the 30s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We will warm up slightly by late next week and the weekend, with highs returning to the mid to upper 40s, which is still well below average for this time of year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

