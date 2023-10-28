Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Couple gets nearly $30K back from company after reporting incomplete work on home

A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company for work that reportedly wasn’t ever completed on their home. (Source: KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A Kansas couple has been given their money back from an HVAC company they paid for work to be done on their dream home that reportedly wasn’t ever completed.

According to the Bontrager couple, they paid Matt Rollmann, owner of Rollmann Heating and Cooling, $28,825.60 in June of 2022 for a new HVAC system. But, more than a year later, the work still wasn’t being done and they weren’t able to move forward with the new home build.

Earlier this month, Kevin Bontrager reached out to KWCH and the FactFinder12 team for help.

“It’s been very frustrating. I do not have that money in the budget. Right now, we are scrambling to find out what we can do financially to even finish this project. We’re having to redo our financing completely,” Bontrager said.

This week, KWCH reports that Rollmann has returned the money Bontrager paid him for the installation of an HVAC system that was not completed.

Bontrager said he did previously file a police report with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office regarding the situation.

Reno County District Attorney Thomas Stanton said his team is continuing to investigate.

“I was informed that Mr. Rollmann had made restitution to Mr. Bontrager,” Stanton said. “Under Kansas law, the fact a suspect makes restitution does not affect whether a crime was committed. This development will not be determinative of our prosecution decision.”

The DA’s office told the FactFinder12 team that this was not the only case filed against Rollmann and that he had been previously charged with felony theft for taking money for a job and not completing the work.

The FactFinder12 team reported it called Rollmann and left him a voicemail during their initial report, but he did not return their calls.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who may have had an issue with Rollmann Heating and Cooling to contact its office at 620-694-2735.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
40 people came to harvest Bartelt’s last corn crop.
Community gathers to harvest late farmer’s crop
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
AP Sources: Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford
An image of a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the...
Recycling center in Maine where body of mass killing suspect was found had been searched before
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Israeli defense minister says the Gaza war has entered a new stage with an expanded ground operation
The North Carolina Zoo says it is deeply saddened to announce the loss of male polar bear Payton.
Zoo mourning loss of beloved polar bear just weeks before his 20th birthday