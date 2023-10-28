Fatal shooting under investigation in Mankato; police search for suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a fatal shooting in Mankato early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the city, emergency responders were called to the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive just before 12:20 AM on Saturday, October 28, to multiple reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived, a man was found in the street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

According to police, a witness reported seeing a male flee the area on foot after the shooting. That man is described as 6′2″ tall, thin build, approximately 160 lbs, wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

