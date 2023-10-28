MSU honors Hall of Famer Mark Schuck

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning MSU held a dedication ceremony for Maverick Hall of Famer Mark Schuck.

MSU community members, staff, student-athletes and family all joined together for the Mark Schuck Outdoors Track Dedication Ceremony. He was welcome with a standing ovation.

Schuck coached cross country for 34 years guiding MSU to nine North Central Conference cross country titles, one Northern Intercollegiate title, and an NCAA Division II title in 1988.

He also was the head coach for the MSU Men’s Track and Field coach for 15 years winning numerous awards along the way.

His impact in the community goes beyond coaching.

“It means everything. You know it means you don’t really realize how many people actually supported you and helped you along the way. This is kind of an indication of that so I’m very honored and humbled that a little guy from Nicollet could be able to accomplish this,” said Mark Schuck.

“We really felt like mark made a huge impact through his coaching and teaching in his career at Minnesota State and we wanted to find a way to honor that legacy and there was nothing more meaningful than naming the outdoor track for him,” said Director if Athletics Kevin Buisman.

