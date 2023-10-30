Your Photos
Another snow chance tonight

Emily Merz's Monday Forecast 10/30/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Temperatures remain chilly this week and we’re starting it off with another snow chance.

We’re starting off our Monday with temperatures in the teens and 20s, warming up to the mid 30s by this afternoon. Halloween is expected to be similar, so be prepared for some chilly trick or treating!

We’re tracking snow chances starting this evening, lasting overnight and into Tuesday morning. While accumulation will likely be limited to grassy areas and elevated surfaces, a few slick spots on roads are possible, along with some areas of reduced visibility. Most places will see a dusting at the minimum, with an inch or so as the maximum.

Wind speeds are expected to increase throughout today. We could see some wind gusts upwards of 30mph overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will warm gradually this week into the upper 40s by the end of the week, which is still a decent bit cooler than what we normally expect for this time of year.

