Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs

Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state's workforce and make it easier for people to choose state careers.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Minnesota (KTTC) –Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sign an executive order eliminating a 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs.

The governor’s office says this will affect more than 75% of state jobs.

Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce and make it easier for people to choose state careers.

The signing is happening at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, the State Management and Budget Commissioner Erin Campbell and the Deed Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

