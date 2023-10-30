Light snow tonight; a bone-chilling Halloween ahead

Light snow and more cold are in the forecast for the upcoming week. We are tracking a system that will bring areas of light snow and wind tonight into Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts will generally be less than a half inch, but areas further east might receive slightly more. Although the snowfall will be light, 30 to 40 mph wind gusts overnight could create areas of blowing snow, particularly when the snow is actively falling. Light snow will end and the wind will decrease on Tuesday morning, but the cold will stay. Halloween will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the low mid 30s. It will be a winter coat under the costume kind of Halloween. Trick-or-treat-time temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Fortunately, the wind will die down by the time the kiddos hit the streets. The rest of the week will be mostly dry, and high temperatures will gradually climb into the mid upper 40s by the weekend. While that is warmer, it is still below average for this time of year.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

A fast-moving cold front will blast across the region tonight, bringing a quick shot of light snow and strong northwesterly wind gusts followed by slightly colder temperatures on Tuesday. Snow will start by late evening and end by daybreak Tuesday. Amounts will be light, around a half inch or less. Amounts will be slightly higher to our east with 1 to 2 inches possible closer to the Minnesota Wisconsin state line. 30 to 40 mph wind gusts will be possible while the snow is falling, and that will create areas of blowing snow overnight.

Snow will end by daybreak Tuesday, and the wind will gradually decrease Tuesday morning. The sun will come out, but unfortunately, this Halloween is going to be a cold one with highs only reaching the low mid 30s. Trick-or-treat-time temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Fortunately, the wind will die down to about 5 to 10 mph by then.

The rest of this week into the weekend will be partly cloudy with high temperatures gradually warming back into the mid upper 40s by Friday and Saturday. Long-range models are hinting at another chance for some precipitation by late this weekend into early next week. It’s still too early to be specific or concerned for that matter. Stay tuned; we will have updates as we get closer.

