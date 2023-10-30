Mankato shooting investigation continues; no threat to public

Your Photos
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a homicide in Mankato early Saturday morning.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State and local law enforcement are still searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Mankato over the weekend.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died as 27 year old Buay Juk of Mankato and ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities say he was shot 5 times and there was ‘quite a bit of blood on the scene.’ They deny he was shot in the head.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive. Police say a witness reported seeing a male flee the scene on foot after the shooting. He is described as being 6′2 tall, thin build, and approximately 160 lbs. He was seen wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

“At this point in our investigation. We’re confident and we don’t believe that this was a random act. So with that being said we don’t have any reason to believe that the public is in any danger regarding the shooting itself,” said Chris Baukol, Commander of Strategic Response for the Mankato Public Safety.

Authorities are asking residents who live around the area where the shotting took place to review any type of home surveillance from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.

