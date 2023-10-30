Maverick Athletics and Mayo Clinic Health System partner for five-plus years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s athletics department agreed to a new five-year and seven-month partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System, according to Director of Athletics Kevin Buisman. The partnership will offer MSU Athletics a comprehensive sports medicine portfolio that will provide coaches and student-athletes holistic healthcare support.

This agreement includes Mayo Clinic Health System as the official provider of orthopedics and sports medicine for Maverick Athletics, along with sideline coverage for football, men’s hockey and women’s hockey. Mayo will also offer 450 hours of physician time annually for other sports and event coverage, as well as weekly injury evaluation. Student-athletes and coaches may also have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials or other research to help shape the future of sports medicine care delivery.

The new agreement is effective Dec. 1, 2023, and significantly expands the overall investment, types of services available and coverage hours that directly benefit participating student-athletes. The total value of the partnership will top $4.14 million with more than $2.59 million in funds from Mayo through a series of cash payments and sponsorship investment and an additional $1.55 million of in-kind orthopedic physician coverage and service over the contract term.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System,” said Buisman. “It doesn’t get much better than aligning Minnesota State Athletics with one of the most recognizable brand names in the medical industry. This immediately further elevates the perception of our program and speaks volumes about our commitment to success. Mayo Clinic Health System is a world-class health organization and we are grateful for the investment they will be making in Maverick Athletics. We look forward to the start of an exciting new journey together.”

Leaders from Mayo clinic share the same enthusiasm about the opportunities the partnership will bring.

“Our focus was on identifying the best possible sports medicine partner to support our coaches and student-athletes and I feel very confident we had a sound process that allowed us to do that. The fact that this partnership also aligns very well with our academic strategic mission is a bonus. We look forward to growing this relationship with Mayo Clinic Health System.”

