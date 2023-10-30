Your Photos
Search for Mankato shooting suspect continues

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office has identified the victim who died on Saturday: 27-year-old Buay Juk of Mankato. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities say he was shot five times and there was ‘quite a bit of blood on the scene.’

They denied circulating rumors that the victim was shot in the head.

“At this point in our investigation, we’re confident and we don’t believe that this was a random act. So with that being said we don’t have any reason to believe that the public is in any danger regarding the shooting itself.”

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive.

Police say a witness reported seeing a man flee the scene on foot after the shooting.

The suspect is described as being 6′2 tall, thin build, and approximately 160 lbs. he was seen wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

Mankato Public Safety says this is an ongoing investigation.

“I guess at this point is really what we’re trying to get out any type of information that would have happened at the time or near the incident. That would help us greatly.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 507-387-8725.

