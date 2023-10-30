Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Toddler pulled over for speeding while brushing teeth, police say

Officers pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week. (Source: Okarche Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKARCHE, Okla. (Gray News) – Authorities pulled over a toddler for distracted driving and speeding in a small Oklahoma town last week.

The adorable driver with blonde hair was brushing her teeth while sitting behind the wheel of her hot pink, battery-operated mini car.

The Okarche Police Department said in a post on Facebook the mini-lawbreaker was driving over the speed limit on Kansas Avenue in her pink convertible.

Officer Maness took immediate action to get the reckless driver off the streets and pulled her over.

The little girl managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead.

“I’m sure her cuteness had something to do with it,” the police department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt

Latest News

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks....
Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn.,...
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
Mankato shooting investigation continues; no threat to public
This undated photo provided on Mon., Oct. 16, 2023, by the Chicago chapter of the Council On...
Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Muslim mother and son