Trick-or-Treat with the Mavericks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 1,000 community members showed up dressed in costumes today to trick-or- treat with the Maverick athletes.

“I think it’s a great experience for all these young kids out here and to really make an impact on maverick sports and have kids try new things and new activities and I think it’s great for them to really see what Maverick sports is about” said MSU women’s hockey forward Taylor Otremba.

Each team had their own set up where kids participated in their sport and then got to take a piece of candy.

“I really liked the tennis too it was really fun and passing the balloon back and forth” said Trick-or-Treater Charlotte Dick.

“I really like all the excitement that’s going on and the candy” said Trick-or-Treater Ellie Dick.

The kids loved meeting their favorite Maverick athletes.

“I think it’s cool to see all the athletes at this thing that they do helping other kids do it too” said Ellie Dick.

The kids got to experience a little bit of everything today from baseball to hockey, football and more.

“It really brings out their way to socialize and a way to interact and meet new people and I also think it will allow people to show different sports and try news things and I think it’s fun for the kids to run around and get together and have fun” said Otremba.

19 out of the 20 Maverick teams where there today. The 20th was the soccer team and they were competing against Bemidji State.

