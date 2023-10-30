Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Trick-or-Treat with the Mavericks

About 1,000 community members showed up dressed in costumes today to trick-or- treat with the...
About 1,000 community members showed up dressed in costumes today to trick-or- treat with the Maverick athletes.(Haley McCormick)
By Haley McCormick
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 1,000 community members showed up dressed in costumes today to trick-or- treat with the Maverick athletes.

“I think it’s a great experience for all these young kids out here and to really make an impact on maverick sports and have kids try new things and new activities and I think it’s great for them to really see what Maverick sports is about” said MSU women’s hockey forward Taylor Otremba.

Each team had their own set up where kids participated in their sport and then got to take a piece of candy.

“I really liked the tennis too it was really fun and passing the balloon back and forth” said Trick-or-Treater Charlotte Dick.

“I really like all the excitement that’s going on and the candy” said Trick-or-Treater Ellie Dick.

The kids loved meeting their favorite Maverick athletes.

“I think it’s cool to see all the athletes at this thing that they do helping other kids do it too” said Ellie Dick.

The kids got to experience a little bit of everything today from baseball to hockey, football and more.

“It really brings out their way to socialize and a way to interact and meet new people and I also think it will allow people to show different sports and try news things and I think it’s fun for the kids to run around and get together and have fun” said Otremba.

19 out of the 20 Maverick teams where there today. The 20th was the soccer team and they were competing against Bemidji State.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt

Latest News

Maverick women's hockey vs st cloud state
Maverick women's hockey vs st cloud state
MSU soccer beats Bemidji State 4-0.
MSU soccer gets the shutout against Bemidji State
Triton defeated St. Clair 40-16.
St. Clair falls to Triton
Waseca wins 21-7 over Jordan.
Waseca gets the win over Jordan