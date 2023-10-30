Trick-or-Treating outlook

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Halloween just a day away, local communities are eager to ring in the festivities, but this year will prove to not be easy for trick or treaters.

Halloween night will prove to be chilly for those out and about, and precautions might need to be taken to make it through the neighborhood.

“As we get into trick or treating time we’re expecting pretty cold temperatures, it’s going to be pretty chilly out there for sure, we’re going to see temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. It’s going to feel a little bit more winter-like than fall-like for sure. A little bit of snow in the area but we are expecting that snow to stop by later on in the evening,” said KEYC’s Emily Merz.

The city of North Mankato is reminding trick or treaters to stay safe out in the neighborhoods, sticking to familiar streets and areas, and staying away from unlit houses and yards.

The North Mankato Police Department will be handing out glowsticks on Halloween night to help keep kids visible, and asks families and drivers alike to watch out for one another while traversing the busy streets on Tuesday night.

“It’s precautions for the little ones who are out and about too, to be visible, go up to those houses that they are familiar with, and for motorists as well. They need to be aware that kids sometimes get excited during Halloween and may not be paying as much attention as they should when going in and out of neighborhoods, so be aware for trick or treaters that are going to be out and about for the motoring public,” said Police Chief Ross Gullickson.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.