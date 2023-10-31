Your Photos
Chilly, snowy start to Halloween

Emily Merz's Halloween Forecast 10/31/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are chilly and we even have some snow in the area to kick off our Halloween.

Last night and this morning, a few bands of snow came through the region, leaving many of us with the first measurable snow of the season. Accumulation was limited to about 1-2 inches at the most, with some areas receiving even less than that. Despite the relatively low amounts, driving conditions are not ideal.

Many roads have some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. There have been some reports of crashes and slide offs too, so it is definitely recommended to slow down and use extra caution driving around this morning.

A major factor in driving conditions this morning is the reduced visibility. With intense wind speeds, there are many areas of blowing snow. We are under a Wind Advisory until 10am today because of these gusty conditions. Wind speeds around 25-30mph have been recorded this morning, with gusts even higher, around 40 or 45mph. Wind speeds will start to slow down later this morning, returning to near normal by later today.

Temperatures remain much colder than average today, with highs in the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Trick or treating tonight will be very chilly, with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

We are seeing a gradual warming pattern this week, and while it will be warmer than today, we will still be cooler than normal.

