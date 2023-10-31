Your Photos
Hibbing community comes together in the memory of Adam Johnson

Hibbing community comes out to remember Adam Johnson.
Hibbing community comes out to remember Adam Johnson.(Northern News Now)
By Cara Kopp
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Just days following the sudden death of Adam Johnson, a hockey player who got his start on the Iron Range, the community came together to mourn the loss of his life.

“He was a great kid. We all love Adam,” said Babe Glumack, a longtime Hibbing referee. “Adam is number one in Hibbing.”

Monday evening, outside of the Hibbing City Memorial Building, a crowd of 250 people gathered around the memorial site made for Adam.

Each person at the memorial, including Glumack, taking time to pay their respects, and remember the legacy Adam left behind.

“I work at Hibbing High School, and I was working today,” said Glumack. “The feeling is hitting high school today. It was very sad. Hibbing misses a great guy.”

“When one of us hurts all of us hurt,” said JoDee Lopez, the memorial organizer.

For Lopez, putting together the memorial in Adam’s honor was essential for community healing.

Lopez saying that she did not know Adam well, but her appreciation for the Johnson family pushed her to bring everyone together in prayer.

“His mom has been a huge impact on my children in our school district,” said Lopez. “I think as a human, we’ve all experienced some sort of a loss.”

For many of Adam’s friends, family, and neighbors who attended the memorial, the large turnout showed how important Adam was to the area, and they are not alone during this dark time.

“God bless you, Adam. We will miss you,” said Glumack.

