REPORT: Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs
Josh Dobbs(Arizona Cardinals)
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Vikings are trading for QB Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The trade Tuesday comes after the Vikings confirmed that starting QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Dobbs started the year with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Cardinals, where he started eight games this season.

Dobbs is completing 67.9% of his passes and has thrown for 1,569 yards this season with eight touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season.

Rookie QB Jaren Hall is the only other active QB on the Vikings Roster.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Central Time Tuesday.

Trade compensation is not yet clear. KEYC will update this story when more information becomes available.

