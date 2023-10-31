A scary-cold Halloween; slowly warming this week

It’s going to be a cold night for all the little ghosts and goblins hitting the streets. Trick or treat temperatures will be in the upper 20s, which means it will definitely be a “winter coat under the Halloween costume” kind of night. Fortunately, the wind will decrease a bit by this evening, so it won’t be as blustery as it has been for much of the day. After some light snow last night, the rest of the week will be mostly dry with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 40s by later this week, which is warmer but still well below average for this time of year. Our long-range forecast models hint at the possibility of some rain by late weekend into early next week. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

Both clouds and the wind will decrease throughout this afternoon, but temperatures will remain cold with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s.

The weather will be more of a trick than a treat this Halloween. While the wind will die down, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, so kids will need to bundle up.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll remain mostly dry, and the warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. However, even with this warming, temperatures will remain below average with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s by late this week into the weekend.

As mentioned, long-range models suggest a system that could bring rain by late weekend into early next week. Stay tuned for updates.

