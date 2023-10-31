Your Photos
Senator Nick Frentz details President Biden’s upcoming visit

Our Sean Morawczynski sat down with DFL State Senator Nick Frentz of North Mankato ahead of the presidential visit.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Biden’s trip to Minnesota kicks off a two-week effort by the White House to highlight how Bidenomics and the President’s Investing in America agenda are benefitting rural Americans – a key voting group in next year’s election.

The President and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit a family farm in Northfield Minnesota to highlight the Administration’s efforts to support local farmers and communities.

As Biden’s arrival draws closer, his state-level allies are encouraged by the administration’s initiatives impacting rural Minnesota.

Our Sean Morawczynski sat down with DFL State Senator Nick Frentz of North Mankato ahead of the presidential visit.

KEYC News Now will have full coverage of President Biden’s visit tomorrow as well as continued coverage of the session as it approaches in the coming months.

