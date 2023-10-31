Snowy and icy roads cause plenty of tricks for drivers on Halloween morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The roads were certainly tricky and certainly not a treat this morning.

In the Mankato area there were some spin outs and crashes that caused traffic backups. One crash highway 14 eastbound caused traffic to back-up onto the streets of North Mankato.

According to the 511MN website, there were also crashes and spin outs along Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter.

Officials reminder drivers to slow down and take extra time.

