UPDATE: Escaped Watonwan County back in custody

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The man who escaped from the Watonwan County Jail earlier this week is back in police custody.

According to Watonwan County officials, Leonardo Lopez Jr. was located inside a vehicle that was stopped by police. When the car came to a stop Lopez then fled on foot.

Watonwan County deputies, St. James police and New Ulm K-9 units were able to track down Lopez Jr. in a field where he was taken into custody without incident.

Two people who were in the vehicle with Lopez were also taken into custody for helping aid him in his escape.

Lopez Jr. is now back in Watonwan County Jail where he awaits further charges stemming from his escape.

On Monday night, an inmate escaped from the Watonwan County Jail.

The inmate is 36-year-old Leonardo Lopez Jr.

According to jail records, Lopez is considered a predatory offender.

At 18, Lopez was charged with Criminal Sex Conduct in the 3rd Degree back in 2005. Court Documents say the victim was around 13-15 years old.

Before his escape, he was in the county jail charged with failure to register as a predatory offender.

He is also charged with fleeing from police.

According to authorities, he escaped custody just before 7 p.m. Monday.

“We were moving some inmates around and an inmate was able to get access to an outside door and compromise a lock and was able to get outside and take off,” said Chief Deputy Mark Slater.

Since then, multiple police departments have dispatched officers to search the surrounding area, including Madelia and Saint James. New Ulm K-9 units have searched several areas in the city of St. James.

Authorities ask community members to contact them if anyone sees Lopez or knows his location.

“We just ask that people don’t approach him or try to apprehend them yourself. Contact law enforcement if you have any type of video cameras that are outside for security. We ask that you maybe review them around that 6:00-6:50 hour time period last night and see if you see any type of information that would be useful to us,” said Chief Slater.

According to court records, Lopez was charged in 2022 with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry.

