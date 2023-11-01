Your Photos
Bringing awareness to men’s health with ‘Movember’

The goal for this month is to encourage men to talk about their health and take action when needed.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - November is also known as “Movember.” It’s Men’s Health Month in the United States. The goal for this month is to encourage men to talk about their health and take action when needed.

“Just doing whatever I can to like, avoid stress, or if I have it just doing something that I find fun or relaxing. It’s like watching a movie or hanging out with friends, something like that,” said Morgan Masberge.

“I have been doing some stuff to take care of myself better also, like hygiene stuff. Now in college, getting into that maybe get a skin care routine, you know,” said Cody Lambert.

The term “Movember” comes from the Movember Foundation. They promote this month by challenging men to grow moustaches to bring awareness to men’s health.

“I think it’s an important topic because everyone’s health is very important, especially when it comes to the mind, because we are students and then our mind is the most important thing because that’s what we use and being healthy beings, you know, being able to talk to your friends about your emotions, how you feel like what is going on through your life,” said Brian Mogaka.

According to the Movember Foundation, the reason for the poor state of men’s health is due to the lack of awareness and understanding of the health issues men face along with not being able to openly discuss their health.

“Yeah, I think there’s a reality. For a lot of guys, it’s not something they think about. It’s not a huge priority, especially when it comes to things like mental health or even spiritual health. Like it’s not a thing that guys think about being necessary,” said Matt Heiman.

