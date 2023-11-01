Fairmont 10-year-old, ‘anybody can put a stop to hate’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 10-year-old Natalie Flaherty’s dreams came true on Halloween: She passed out green bracelets with a goal to spread peace as a treat.

“Anybody can put a stop to hate at any time. Babies aren’t born hating each other. Just talk to them and show them unconditional love,” said Natalie.

For Halloween, Natalie dressed as her hero and inspiration behind the bracelets.

She’s been waiting to be Anne Frank for two years after reading her diary.

“There’s a lot of people out there that you can connect with and this is the one person I connected with. I could see what she was going through,” said Natalie.

Natalie’s mom wanted her to fully understand what it meant to be Anne Frank before allowing her to dress up.

“When she approached me and said, ‘Mom, I don’t want to trick or treat. I just want to do something kind and nice for other people.’ I said, ‘Well, I think it’s time then,’” said Becky.

It was Natalie’s time to stand with Anne to put a stop to hate- the two messages printed on the bracelets.

“Overall, her message is all hate. She just wants hate in general to be done. It does not matter the person or where you come from. She just doesn’t think there’s any place for it anymore in our society,” said Becky.

Natalie and her family say that nearly 1,000 bracelets were given to others just on Halloween.

But her message travels...

Natalie shipped her bracelets to 23 states and two countries over the past two weeks.

“I hope they see that anybody can make a change,” said Becky.

“Even if you’re one second old,” said Natalie.

“You can make a change,” said Becky.

“Any age, at any time, you can make a change,” said Natalie.

“You can be part of the solution. Even at 10,” said Becky.

Natalie says more bracelets are on the way for the upcoming Fairmont Glows parade.

She’s ordered close to 2,000 more bracelets.

