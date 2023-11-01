Mankato MOPS on internet safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mothers of Preschool Students (MOPS) is a local organization where moms come together in support of each other, along with other moms around the world. MOPS will be hosting an event Thursday, Nov. 2 with the Mankato Police Department to talk about internet safety.

