Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kickoff

In the past year, The Salvation Army in Mankato provided over 14,000 free meals, over $86,000 in various assistance and more than 2,000 hours of daytime shelter to homeless guests.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some may be thinking it’s still too early for Christmas music but this November 1st, bells are ringing.

It marks the first day of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

In the past year, The Salvation Army in Mankato provided over 14,000 free meals, over $86,000 in various assistance and more than 2,000 hours of daytime shelter to homeless guests.

This year’s Red Kettle goal is $525,000 to continue to provide that help.

They are also looking for more volunteers to ring bells this season. You can sign-up to ring at www.registertoring.com

President Biden is traveling to Minnesota Wednesday to share details of his administration's...
