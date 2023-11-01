Your Photos
Prep Athlete: Banse breaks dig record at Mankato West

Banse breaks dig record at Mankato West.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in program history Mankato West is playing in the section final volleyball game.

Senior Allison Banse is helping lead her team to victory in her final year wearing a scarlets uniform and is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

Allison Banse is making a statement her senior year, becoming the new record holder for digs at Mankato West High School with 1,147, helping lead her team to the section final game, but the biggest asset she brings is the ability to get other members of the team locked in when the team gets down.

“I think its an energy thing and I also think it’s.. she’s not necessarily yelling she’s also encouraging like come on we can do this we can do it. I’ll take to you better next time I’ll work on this if if you work on this also she definitely takes some accountability on herself but also leaving that accountability on others in a good way making them step up” said Mankato West head volleyball coach Stacy Jackson.

Whether it’s a practice or match Banse takes the court with a winning mindset.

“My key saying that I’ve used in the past few section games is I believe so knowing that we can win this game even if we are down low we can win it” said Senior Allison Banse.

7th year head coach Stacy Jackson is familiar with the play marker ever since she first stepped onto the court in 8th grade.

“She has grown individually as well as kind of growing into herself and being able to pull a team out of some pretty big deficits in order to pull at some match wins so it’s fun to watch not only her own personal development, but her development as a team member and fitting in and finding out how that works” said Jackson.

Playing in the section championship as a senior is special to Banse because of the progression from the start of her career.

“The team has made so many improvements on the season, but it also shows how our team and program has grown in the past few years” said Banse.

Allison will continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level at Saint Benedict. Her dedication and positive attitude is why Banse is our Prep Athlete of the Week.

