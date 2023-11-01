Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America

President Biden is traveling to Minnesota Wednesday to share details of his administration’s “Investing in Rural America” agenda.
By Quinn Gorham KEYC
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (GRAY) – President Biden is traveling to Minnesota Wednesday to share details of his administration’s “Investing in Rural America” agenda.

The president is visiting a family farm in Northfield, Minnesota. During the visit, President Biden will announce over $5 billion in new investments from his Investing in America agenda – including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act – to advance rural prosperity, economic development, competition, and sustainability. President Biden will also discuss how Bidenomics and his Investing in America agenda are ensuring rural Americans do not have to leave their hometowns to find opportunity.

Watch an update in the video player above.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

In the past year, The Salvation Army in Mankato provided over 14,000 free meals, over $86,000...
Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kickoff
President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America
In the past year, The Salvation Army in Mankato provided over 14,000 free meals, over $86,000...
Mankato Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
President Biden is traveling to Minnesota Wednesday to share details of his administration’s...
President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America