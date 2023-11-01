Presidential visit to tout rural agenda

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This two-week tour is meant to highlight 5 billion dollars in investments, according to the Biden Administration.

Two major contributors to that money are the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Today’s focus was specifically on sustainable farming. Dutch Creek Farms here in Northfield was the first stop on the president’s tour, and an apt one to highlight what the president called “climate-smart agriculture.”

Dutch Creek Farms has implemented soil conservation initiatives and farms in a way that’s conscious of local waterways.

Under the Biden Administration, the USDA is announcing 1.7 billion dollars to support ag production with a focus on green energy.

The President also highlighted 1.1 billion dollars toward conservation partnerships between the public and private sector.

“Two billion to support communities in our rural partners network which outs federal employees on the ground and to help rural communities take advantage of the federal resources - to know what they are and where they are.”

The president’s tour will also touch on rural infrastructure, renewable energy, and high-speed broadband investments.

It’s worth mentioning that a few of the states he’ll be visiting are election battleground states and with just a year to go until the election, he could be ramping up support for his presidential campaign.

