Roads treated with ice and snow for Halloween

State Patrol says that it was a busy morning statewide for crashes.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans were treated Halloween morning with ice and snow covering the roads, the first accumulated snowfall of the year.

Fall is often a time of transition, as drivers re-acclimate to winter driving conditions, and the State Patrol says that it was a busy morning statewide for crashes.

“In the Mankato are we responded to 25 crashes total. We had 24 property damage crashes and one injury crash, six vehicles in the ditch, then also one jack-knifed semi. So this time of year it’s important to get back into winter driving mode. So we need to start having drivers plan ahead, allow some extra time for travel,” said Troy Christianson.

The city of North Mankato was up early, sending plow and salt trucks out after meeting at 5 Tuesday morning.

The city says that fall is always unpredictable and that being prepared for winter weather is crucial for having things go smoothly.

“We kind of anticipated that we would be coming up on this, so we had most of our plow trucks ready to go, and had plows on them, had salt ready, so this morning was not a challenge for us, we were ready for it, we knew that the weather was coming,” said Luke Arnold.

While snow in October isn’t unheard of, it is early and Mother Nature is guaranteed to keep the surprises coming.

“It’s going to turn warm again and it’s just going to bo, this time of year is always highly variable, we just need to be able to adapt quickly.”

