Salvation Army, River Hills Mall partner for Red Kettle Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grace Christian School is ringing in the new season.

Our campaign slogan again is ‘Here to help.’ And we’re asking the community to help the helpers.”

Wednesday saw the Mankato Salvation Army officially kick off the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, and bell ringers will soon be a common sight at shopping centers everywhere.

The kickoff was held at the River Hills Mall, which is a new partner for the campaign this year, and the mall will also house “Big Red”, the Salvation Army’s large, unmanned donation bucket.

“We’re so glad, you know, for our long standing partners, with Hy-Vee and Cub and Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart and Hobby Lobby and Fleet Farm. We’re so grateful for them, but it’s very very exciting when we have somebody brand new come to the table,” said Captain Andy Wheeler.

Grace Christian School leaders say that partnering with the Salvation Army is a crucial opportunity for the students to engage with and support their own community.

“Teenage years are, they’re years to expand and think about others and people that have real needs. So this is, it’s like a field trip into reality,” said Larry Johnson.

The Salvation Army needs a sizable volunteer effort to keep the bells ringing all season long, and is still looking for volunteers to brave the elements this year to raise money for the Salvation Army’s day shelter and social programs.

“So we still have almost 3500 hours available for ringing. And all that is is a two hour shift, two hours that’s all we need. And you go out and you get to be in the community at a storefront. And people are so engaged in that, and it’s such a wonderful experience, we encourage everyone to do that,” said Josh Vanderberg.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign will run through December 23.

For more information on how to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer, check out https://registertoring.com/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.