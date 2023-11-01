Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Salvation Army, River Hills Mall partner for Red Kettle Campaign

Wednesday saw the Mankato Salvation Army officially kick off the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Grace Christian School is ringing in the new season.

Our campaign slogan again is ‘Here to help.’ And we’re asking the community to help the helpers.”

Wednesday saw the Mankato Salvation Army officially kick off the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, and bell ringers will soon be a common sight at shopping centers everywhere.

The kickoff was held at the River Hills Mall, which is a new partner for the campaign this year, and the mall will also house “Big Red”, the Salvation Army’s large, unmanned donation bucket.

“We’re so glad, you know, for our long standing partners, with Hy-Vee and Cub and Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart and Hobby Lobby and Fleet Farm. We’re so grateful for them, but it’s very very exciting when we have somebody brand new come to the table,” said Captain Andy Wheeler.

Grace Christian School leaders say that partnering with the Salvation Army is a crucial opportunity for the students to engage with and support their own community.

“Teenage years are, they’re years to expand and think about others and people that have real needs. So this is, it’s like a field trip into reality,” said Larry Johnson.

The Salvation Army needs a sizable volunteer effort to keep the bells ringing all season long, and is still looking for volunteers to brave the elements this year to raise money for the Salvation Army’s day shelter and social programs.

“So we still have almost 3500 hours available for ringing. And all that is is a two hour shift, two hours that’s all we need. And you go out and you get to be in the community at a storefront. And people are so engaged in that, and it’s such a wonderful experience, we encourage everyone to do that,” said Josh Vanderberg.

This year’s Red Kettle Campaign will run through December 23.

For more information on how to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer, check out https://registertoring.com/

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
The goal for this month is to encourage men to talk about their health and take action when...
Bringing awareness to men’s health with ‘Movember’
This two-week tour is meant to highlight 5 billion dollars in investments, according to the...
Presidential visit to tout rural agenda
President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America
President Biden to visit MN farm to share plan for investing in rural America