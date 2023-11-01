Slight warming pattern this week

Most of yesterday’s snow has melted but we are still starting November off with cooler temperatures.

A slight warming trend will take place starting today and going through the upcoming weekend. Despite warmer temperatures by this weekend, we will still be below average for this time of year.

We are starting today with a decent amount of clouds in the sky, but by this afternoon we can expect a little more sunshine. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, before more clouds move in tomorrow.

Wind speeds are much calmer than yesterday, but we are still slightly breezy in some areas. Winds around 15-20mph are likely today, before we calm back down to the 5-10mph range tonight.

Temperatures will reach the lower 40s for some today, before dropping back into the 20s tonight. After tonight, we can expect lows to remain in the 30s for most of this forecast period.

Highs will reach the 40-50 degree range this weekend, which will feel like a relief compared to the temperatures recently.

Our next chance of precipitation may be later this weekend and into the beginning of next week but the details are still very uncertain.

