Slightly warming, yet still below average

Our overall weather pattern will be relatively low key for the next several days. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the week. Temperatures will gradually warm, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s by late this week into the upcoming weekend. There will be a few fairly weak, fast-moving systems that bring scattered showers to parts of our region this weekend into early next week. Precipitation amounts will be light. It’s still a bit early, but we will get more specific with the timing of each of these waves as we get closer to the weekend.

After a cloudy morning, clouds will gradually decrease from west to east throughout the afternoon. It won’t be warm; highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping back into the low 20s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the low 40s. By Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 40s with some places - especially to the southwest - reaching the low 50s. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the weekend with an isolated shower or two possible at some point.

Rain chances will increase a bit by Sunday night into Monday. After that, cooler temperatures will arrive and stick around through much of next week. Unfortunately, temperatures will be below average for the duration of the 10 Day Forecast.

