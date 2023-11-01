Your Photos
St. Mary’s tops Sleepy Eye advancing to Section 2A title game

SESM wins South Sub-Section crown.
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s volleyball team squared off against cross-town rival Sleepy Eye in the South Sub-Section 2A title game Tuesday night.

SESM wins 3-1 over Sleepy Eye. St. Mary’s advances to the Section 2A title game with a chance to move on to state this Thursday at 6:00.

