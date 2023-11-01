St. Mary’s tops Sleepy Eye advancing to Section 2A title game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s volleyball team squared off against cross-town rival Sleepy Eye in the South Sub-Section 2A title game Tuesday night.

SESM wins 3-1 over Sleepy Eye. St. Mary’s advances to the Section 2A title game with a chance to move on to state this Thursday at 6:00.

