Celebrating fine arts in greater Mankato

45 artists will share locally-made, one-of-a-kind work at a show Nov. 25-26.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The GSR Fine Art Festival celebrates the fine arts in the greater Mankato area, where more than 45 artists will share locally-made, one-of-a-kind work at a show Nov. 25-26.

You can visit https://www.gsrfineartfestival.com/festival/ for more information.

