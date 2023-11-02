Celebrating fine arts in greater Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The GSR Fine Art Festival celebrates the fine arts in the greater Mankato area, where more than 45 artists will share locally-made, one-of-a-kind work at a show Nov. 25-26.

You can visit https://www.gsrfineartfestival.com/festival/ for more information.

