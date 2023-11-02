Crumbl Cookie adds sweetness to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s quite an exciting day in Mankato! Crumbl Cookie has finally opened its doors. They have locations all across the United States and 16 in Minnesota, but this is a Mankato first.

Crumbl Cookies is holding its grand opening tomorrow and Saturday at its new home at 1860 Adams Street in Mankato.

