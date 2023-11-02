Crumbl Cookies comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The newest sweet spot in Mankato opened their doors today to a line going out the door!

Crumbl Cookies is a takeout and delivery cookie franchise with hundreds of cookie flavors.

Six flavors are offered each week and it’s rotated!

They were scheduled to open tomorrow, but the owners say they were ready to go today.

The turnout for day one was tremendous, serving nearly 3,000 cookies, and they’re expecting even more for their official grand opening tomorrow.

“Every time you come buy a cookie you’re happy. And this is a little bit of happiness that we can provide, whether it’s a five year-old or an eighty-five year-old. I think it’s awesome. I’ve seen all groups of people come by and it’s magical when they see the cookies and smell it,” said owner Vic Bhardwaj.

Crumbl Cookies is on Adams Street near the River Hills Mall.

