Date set for 40th annual Rural Forum presented by GreenSeam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The date is set for the 40th annual Rural Forum presented by GreenSeam.

Thursday, November 30th, stakeholders in the agriculture industry will hear from experts on this year’s theme of future economic growth.

The forum, called “Future Forward: Empowering Rural America Through Innovation,” will include a keynote address from Dr. Robert Reiter, Head of Research and Development for Bayer’s Crop Science Division.

An Energy Panel is also scheduled as well as a panel with local lawmakers and officials.

Tickets for the event at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center can be purchased through GreenSeam’s website.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.