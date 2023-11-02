Your Photos
Date set for GreenSeam’s 40th annual Rural Forum

Thursday, November 30th, stakeholders in the agriculture industry will hear from experts on this year's theme of future economic growth.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The date is set for the GreenSeam’s 40th annual Rural Forum.

Thursday, November 30th, stakeholders in the agriculture industry will hear from experts on this year’s theme of future economic growth.

The forum, called “Future Forward: Empowering Rural America Through Innovation,” will include a keynote address from Dr. Robert Reiter, Head of Research and Development for Bayer’s Crop Science Division.

An Energy Panel is also scheduled as well as a panel with local lawmakers and officials.

Tickets for the event at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center can be purchased through GreenSeam’s website.

