Drop off locations for recycling pumpkins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we transition from one holiday to the next, its important to remember the right steps to getting rid of your old pumpkins.

The City of Mankato has a partnership with Mankato Zero Waste to give residents a free resource to properly recycle their organic Halloween props.

There are two options for residents to choose from:

The Public Works Center on Victory Drive and over at Sibley Park. The drop-off location at Sibley Park is on Mound Avenue near the animal impound.

According to Mankato officials, recycling your pumpkins helps reduce waste and disposal costs as well as conserves landfill space.

