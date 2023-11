Kelsey Heller takes NSIC defensive player of the week award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Women’s Soccer Kelsey Heller is awarded NSIC defensive player of the week after scoring her first career collegiate goal and helping the Mavericks to a pair of 4-0 wins over the weekend.

Heller and Mavericks play their first round of the NSIC tournament on Monday, November 6th, at 1 p.m.

