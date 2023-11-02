Man and woman charged following drug overdose at Mankato bar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man has been charged after drug overdose at Rounders Sports Bar & Grill in early October.

According to a criminal complaint, authorities spoke with a witness following the October 1st incident.

The witness told police a person, later identified as 26-year-old Jacob Dean Daninger, sold them cocaine at the back door of a downtown bar.

The complaint adds the witness admitted to buying drugs on several occasions at the bar.

According to law enforcement, the witness believed the “cocaine” they were sold was tainted with another substance.

Court documents say a variety of illicit substances and items related to drug sales were found at Daninger’s residence following the execution of a search warrant.

Investigators say drug task force agents found suspected fentanyl, cocaine and other illegal substances.

Daninger is charged with six felony counts related to drug sales, three of those charges are in the first degree and each carry a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment if convicted.

His housemate, 31-year-old Briana Knewtson of Mankato, faces identical charges.

Both remain in the Blue Earth County jail.

