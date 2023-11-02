Minnesota Autism Center expands into Iowa, Wisconsin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A non-profit that helps children with autism has announced a major turning point for the organization.

The Minnesota Autism Center is a a non-profit autism behavioral therapy company serving kids with autism from 18 months to 21 years of age.

2023 has been a big year for the non-profit, opening four new locations across Minnesota this year alone. The M-A-C now announcing even more expansion for the company.

According to M-A-C officials, the non-profit has now established a service presence in both Iowa and Wisconsin under the name “MAC Midwest”.

Effective December 1st, a children’s autism center in Clear Lake, Iowa will transition operations to the Minnesota Autism Center.

Officials hope the transition will ensure children in Northern Iowa within the autism spectrum and their families have access to care and support.

