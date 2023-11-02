Your Photos
MSU course turns students into elementary teachers

An upper level course within the Department of Human Performance at MSU is turning college students into elementary school teachers.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “They’re creating the lessons, they’re organizing the content,” said Ben Schwamberger.

“Training them for their future in health, education, physical education, and developmental adaptive physical education,” said Schwamberger.

Peer teachers assigned to work with kids in the homeschooled lower elementary level are focusing on chasing, fleeing and dodging activities, and working on their locomotor movement skills to effectively move their bodies.

“My favorite part is definitely planning these fun activities and seeing how excited they get and how much fun they’re having and how engaged they’re staying and just being able to use my creative side and execute what my goals are for them,” said Angie Paredas Ramos.

peer teachers assigned to work with kids in the 8-11 age group are focusing on short handed implement striking skills in sports like pickleball, badminton, and tennis.

“I mean it’s a journey. It takes a lot of hard work and it takes a lot of dedication, but it’s a very fruitful and it’s a very great opportunity for anybody that wants to go into the field. And I would say if I welcome anybody and anyone who wants to come join because it’s going to be a, it’s a journey of a lifetime. And you’ll have stories that are endless,” said Joseph Pfieffer.

