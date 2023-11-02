Your Photos
President Biden visits Minnesota for ag tour

The president kicked off a 15-state “Investing in Rural America” tour on Wednesday in the city of Northfield... just about a half-hour south of the Twin Cities.
By Quinn Gorham KEYC
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - President Joe Biden, in Minnesota for the second time this year...

“I am beyond honored to welcome and introduce President Joe Biden.”

This time, leaving the suburbs for a quieter backdrop.

“I want to talk about my administration and its investment in rural America.”

Today’s focus: a family-owned farm called Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield that uses sustainable agriculture practices.

“My goal has always been to leave a resilient, productive, and sustainable legacy for my children. When I think of sustainability, I envision our farm being financially viable into the next generation.”

Biden touted a 1.7 billion dollar investment from the USDA to help encourage farmers to “grow green” when they’re growing their crops and livestock.

“It’s about making things in rural America again. And that’s exactly what the historic legislation we passed has done, creating new and better markets and new income streams,”

The president took a few stabs at prior administrations, instead calling his “Biden-omics” the way forward for the middle class.

“40 years ago, trickle-down economics limited the dream to those at the top. But I believe every American willing to work hard, should be able to get a job, no matter where they live”

Biden... plugging his own policies in front of dozens of supporters.

“Now we’re growing economy from the middle out in the bottom up instead of the top down.”

