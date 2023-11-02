Your Photos
Quick Hits: MSU resets with week off ahead of CCHA play

The Mavericks are 2-3-1 on the year.
By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is off this week before beginning CCHA play after going 0-1-1 this past weekend against North Dakota.

The shootout win in game two of the series against the Fighting Hawks snapped the Mavs three game losing streak to close out non-conference action.

MSU is off to a 2-3-1 start this year under first year head coach Luke Strand highlighted by a sweep of St. Cloud State to start the season. The new faces on the coaching staff and on the ice are continuing to find their stride in the early part of the season.

By the numbers, MSU is averaging two and a half goals per game on close to 30 shots. Sam Morton, Adam Eisele and Luc Wilson are tied for the team lead in points with four. But the one area of concern is special teams. Mavericks with just one goal so far on 25 power plays. Another spot with room for improvement is the start on Friday games, specifically early on in those match-ups.

“As a staff we’ve been pretty deep into what does our week look like practice wise. Really it’s a slow Friday start, our first periods have stunk. As a coach, I have to look in the mirror first and make sure our guys are ready to go,” said Luke Strand, MSU head coach.

The Mavericks will take this week off to give the team some rest and refocus for the first CCHA match-ups of the season coming up Nov. 10 against Ferris State.

Switching gears now, the Minnesota State women’s hockey team also staying busy in October with a tough schedule featuring series against three top ten opponents including number one Wisconsin. The Mavericks are 2-6 on the year, the lone wins coming against Sacred Heart to start the season. WCHA features the best teams in the nation, and another is on the schedule this week for MSU. The Mavericks battle number four Minnesota for a home and home series with the first taking place in Minneapolis this Friday at six in the evening.

Leading the way for the Mavericks offensively is Jamie Nelson. The forward is up to five goals and three assists on the year.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

