Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Slightly more bearable temperatures now

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/2/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slight warming trend will continue today and through the upcoming weekend. Despite warmer, more comfortable temperatures by this weekend, we will still be below average for this time of year.

We are starting today with a decent amount of clouds in the sky and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout today. Tonight, cloudy conditions are expected and we could have a few light showers move through Friday morning. Depending on temperatures, we could have a few flurries too.

Wind speeds are much calmer than yesterday, and will remain in the 5-10mph range through this weekend.

Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s for some today, before dropping back into the 30s tonight. Highs will reach closer to the 50 degree range this weekend, which will feel like a relief compared to the temperatures recently.

Our next chance of precipitation may be later this weekend and into the beginning of next week but the details are still very uncertain.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
A man from Sleepy Eye faces two felony charges after being accused of attempting suicide and...
Sleepy Eye man charged after alleged murder, suicide attempt
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/2/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 11/2/23
KEYC Weather
Slightly warming, yet still below average
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 11/1/23
Slight warming pattern this week