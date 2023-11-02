Slightly more bearable temperatures now

A slight warming trend will continue today and through the upcoming weekend. Despite warmer, more comfortable temperatures by this weekend, we will still be below average for this time of year.

We are starting today with a decent amount of clouds in the sky and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout today. Tonight, cloudy conditions are expected and we could have a few light showers move through Friday morning. Depending on temperatures, we could have a few flurries too.

Wind speeds are much calmer than yesterday, and will remain in the 5-10mph range through this weekend.

Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s for some today, before dropping back into the 30s tonight. Highs will reach closer to the 50 degree range this weekend, which will feel like a relief compared to the temperatures recently.

Our next chance of precipitation may be later this weekend and into the beginning of next week but the details are still very uncertain.

