Slowly warming, a pleasant weekend ahead

Our weather pattern will remain fairly calm and pleasant through the rest of this week into the weekend. While temperatures will remain below average for the most part, we do have a shot at reaching 50 degrees by Sunday. We are keeping an eye on a system that has potential to bring some rain by Sunday evening into Monday. After that, it will get colder with a couple of off and on light rain/light snow chances through next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. There will be a few more mid-level to high clouds to the north. That could hold temperatures back a bit across central Minnesota. Sunshine will help temperatures climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees across far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Tonight, a weak ripple of energy in the atmosphere will bring clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry after midnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

The weekend is actually going to be fairly nice for all of that fall yard work or finishing up harvest. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be even better with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

By Sunday evening, our next system will move in bringing a chance of scattered rain. Some places could get one to two tenths of an inch with areas further north across central Minnesota picking up a bit more. The jet stream will set up to our south next week, which means cooler highs in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout much of the week. There will also be a couple systems that will have the potential to bring scattered rain and/or snow showers. While it’s still too early to get specific in regard to when and where the showers will happen, it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.