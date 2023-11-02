Your Photos
Upward Bound to sponsor Red Cross Blood Drive at MSU

By Ali Reed
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Upward Bound is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive Nov. 9 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in MSU’s Centennial Student Union (CSU) Ballroom.

To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq, or call 507-389-1212.

Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

