Upward Bound to sponsor Red Cross Blood Drive at MSU
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Upward Bound is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive Nov. 9 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in MSU’s Centennial Student Union (CSU) Ballroom.
To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.orq, or call 507-389-1212.
Completion of a RapidPass® online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
